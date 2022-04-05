Castle Lager Premiership M11 fixtures & TV details

The Castle Lager Premiership will continue a with a full round of fixtures, starting on Friday.

ZTN will broadcast three matches on their Social Media platforms.

The games that will be screened are Harare City vs Tenax, Herentals vs Triangle United and CAPS United vs Yadah.

Other Matchday 11 fixtures are Highlanders vs Cranborne Bullets, Bulawayo City bs FC Platinum.

Recently-appointed Ngezi Platinum coach Benjani Mwaruwari will be looking for his first win in the ZPSL when his side hosts Dynamos.

Here is the full fixture schedule.