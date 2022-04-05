Highlanders to start operations at their gold mine

Highlanders are set to start operations at the Inyathi gold mine after getting a licence and securing a partner for the mining venture.

The Bulawayo giants received approval from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to start mining the mineral in Matabeleland North. They collected their licence in Harare last Friday.

The mining venture is a first by a local club not owned by a mining company and should improve the club’s liquidity if run properly.

“We received the document (mining licence) last week. The direction from here will be communicated in due course,” said club CEO Ronald Moyo told the Chronicle.

“All along the club has been working on the paperwork and we got the licence to start mining last Friday. Through the mine, the club will have a new revenue stream.

“All the documentation needed has been secured; there’s a partner who has also been found but will be announced at an appropriate time. What is key is that key steps have been taken to make sure that the club gets on with the mining project.”