Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe shortlisted to officiate at 2022 World Cup

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe is among the two referees from the COSAFA region who have been provisionally selected to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sikazwe was at the centre of controversy at the 2021 Afcon tournament in January after he prematurely ended a Group F encounter between Mali and Tunisia.

South African referee Victor Gomes, also from the COSAFA region, is also among the eight (8) referees from Africa that made the preliminary list.

Other African officials listed are Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo), Mustapha, Ghorbal (Algeria), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia), Balmak Tessema (Ethiopia) and Maguette N’diaye (Senegal).

The List

• Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

• Redouane Jiyed (Morocco)

• Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

• Tesssema Balmak (Ethiopia)

• Victor Gomez (South Africa)

• Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

• Maguette N’diaye (Senegal)

• Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo)