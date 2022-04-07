Tuchel makes huge admission about Chelsea reaching CL semis

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his side has no chance of overturning the deficit suffered in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid.

The Blues lost 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.

The defeat followed after the London-based side suffered a 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Asked if Chelsea could still go through, Tuchel said: “No. Not at the moment. Because we have to find our level back. I don’t know where it is since the international break.

“We can’t demand ourselves to turn it around if this is our performance. How many clubs won with what we need? Perhaps it is only realistic to answer like this.

“If we keep playing like this we will lose at Southampton on Saturday and then we will get hammered at Bernabeu.”