Admiral Muskwe to become a free agent in June?

Admiral Muskwe’s contract with Luton Town is set to expire this June, according to the Transfer Markt website.

The Zimbabwean signed for the Championship side last year from Leicester City, but the details about the contract length were never revealed. He was brought in on a permanent deal.

Muskwe product has featured twenty times across all competitions this season, with most of his appearances coming in as a substitute. The Leicester City Academy, who has two goals on his tally, has been missing from the matchday squad in the last three games.

With this limited game time and a low return, Football League World writer Ben Wignall has now tipped English League One side Oxford United to snap the 23-year-old on a free transfer if his Luton deal is not extended.

Wignall believes Muskwe still has room for improvement and would bring more competition to Oxford’s attacking department.