Highlanders to tour England

Highlanders have picked their prefered countries that the club officials will tour as part of an exchange program.

The tour will be bankrolled by Bosso’s principal sponsors, Sakunda Holdings. The Bulawayo giants will visit three clubs from Europe’s top leagues.

According to Highlanders CEO Rolland Moyo, they have identified countries whose football has professional and commercial appeal.

These countries include England and other European nations yet to be confirmed.

“We are in the process of acquiring visas and coming up with an itinerary in liaison with possible clubs to tour,” the CEO revealed to the Chronicle.

“It’s a look and learn tour to see how top clubs in the first world are run and also meant to create relations and to look at possible partnerships. Whatever we learn from there will make us pick what we feel we are not up required standards and apply what is relevant to our environment.

“We will be touring England and possibly some Schengen countries still to be confirmed. We are choosing the countries that are rated among the best in the world in terms of professionalism and commercial appeal.”

There are 26 Schengen countries, among them Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

On the fear the tour will be affected by the FIFA sanctions against Zimbabwe, Moyo explained:

“This is not an international event and it is not on the Fifa or Caf calendar of activities. The country’s suspension has nothing to do with non-official football business.”

Meanwhile, Sakunda Holdings have also presented the same opportunity to Dynamos.