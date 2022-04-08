Steven Gerrard confirms Nakamba availability for Villa, Spurs clash

Marvelous Nakamba will be available for selection in Aston Villa’s EPL encounter against Tottenham on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean spent the last four months on the sidelines after damaging his knee ligaments in Villa’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield back in December. The midfielder started training in March and featured in an Under 23s game last week as he continued to work on his fitness.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Villa coach Steven Gerrard confirmed Nakamba’s availability on Saturday.

The gaffer told reporters: “We’re likely to make some changes.

“We’re nearly at full health. Marvelous Nakamba was one we’ve been waiting for, and he’s had 60 minutes in the Under-23s and a strong week, so he’ll come into the squad.”

The match will be live on SuperSport TV at 6:30 pm CAT.