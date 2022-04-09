Dynamos climb to the top as Chicken Inn’s undefeated run ends

Dynamos climbed to the top of the log following their goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars at the Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The match had a cagey start with both teams failing to create clear cut chances, but it was the visitors who sought to control the early pace.

Ngezi, on the other ender, only picked up the momentum later on in the game, forcing their opponents to drawback.

But all the possession and build-ups went in vain as the first half finished without goals.

Nonetheless, the first real chance from either side came in the 70th minute when Ngezi’s Denver Mukamba was denied by the keeper in a 1-v-1 situation. This was followed by another effort from Marvelous Mukumba, which was cleared off the line two minutes later.

The home team continued to knock around, but they never found the breakthrough, and the match finished goalless.

The result put Glamour Boys on twenty-three points, and are now separated from Chicken Inn, who drop to the second position, courtesy of a superior goal difference.

The Gamecocks surrendered the top post after losing 3-0 to WhaWha. The loss ended their eight-match undefeated run, which stretched from November 2021.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum beat Bulawayo City 2-0, while Herentals overcame Triangle United 1-0.

Black Rhinos cruised to a 2-1 victory against ZPC Kariba.

Results:

Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Dynamos

Bulawayo City 0-2 FC Platinum

WhaWha 3-0 Chicken Inn

Herentals 1-0 Triangle United

Black Rhinos 2-1 ZPC Kariba