Bournemouth coach gives worrying update on Jordan Zemura injury

Jordan Zemura suffered an injury on Saturday when he limped off in Bournemouth’s 0-0 against Sheffield United.

Zemura hobbled off during the closing stages of the game, and according to coach Scott Parker, the 22-year-old suffered a hamstring problem.

Asked for an update on the player’s injury, Parker told the Daily Echo: “It doesn’t look great. I’m not surprised, because you’re asking a human being to do a three-game week, two away games.

“The turnaround is remarkable. Today, 12.45pm kick-off or whatever it was.

“These players are humans and soft tissue injuries come through fatigue, come from overwork and it looks like Jordan maybe have suffered with a bit of a hamstring injury.

“I worried about that a little bit before the game. Those were the things on my mind really in that sense.

“I know how fit my squad are – we are the fittest factually in this division.

“The intensity we play at, I know those demands are pretty high. It’s just a shame that today one has had to suffer a little bit in Jordan, just back-end.”

This is the second time this season that Zemura has suffered an injury. He spent over a month on the sidelines after suffering a leg injury in November.