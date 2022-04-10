Video: Teenage Hadebe scores first goal in MLS

Teenage Hadebe scored his first goal for Houston Dynamo in a 4-3 MLS win over San Jose on Sunday morning.

The defender started in the game and struck home in the 57th-minute from some ten yards out after a failed clearance on a corner-kick. The strike sealed the victory for Dynamo.

Hadebe, who has started in the last three matches, received a booking soon after the goal for celebrating by taking off his shirt.

He was later subbed off in the 87th minute.