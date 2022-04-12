Disappointed Warriors stars contemplating retirement after AFCON 2023 setback

Some senior players in the Warriors squad are seriously considering retirement following confirmation that Zimbabwe will not take part in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, Soccer24 has gathered.

Warriors stars, just like many in the local football fraternity, were clinging on to the hope that world governing body Fifa would lift the sanction imposed on Zimbabwean football, through the ZIFA council meeting slated for April 23.

Though overhyped as a potential saviour for football in the country, the indaba will come too late, as the AFCON 2023 group stage draw would have taken place in South Africa four days earlier.

An official from ZIFA, who spoke on condition of anonymity, admitted that some Warriors players feel let down by both the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the suspended Felton Kamambo-led administration, hence they are considering calling it quits.

“It’s a shattered dream, the players are crying and we don’t even know what to tell them anymore,” the official said.

“Dreams of many players are shattered. They always feel proud to represent the country at such a big tournament (AFCON).

“They feel they have been let down by both the SRC and the suspended ZIFA executive. They feel the two parties do not have the players at heart,” he added.

Soccer24 understands that captain Knowledge Musona was looking forward to the qualifiers for the continental spectacle slated for next year in the Ivory Coast, but the latest setback might signal the end of his international career.

The source confirmed that several players are contemplating retirement.

“For now he (Musona) is not saying anything but it’s very obvious that due to the suspension, many players will retire,” he said.