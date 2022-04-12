Shalulile silences Mugeyi, reaches elusive 20-goal mark

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has made history by reaching the 20-goal mark in the league, days after former Warriors striker Wilfred Mugeyi said he wouldn’t.

The prolific Namibian scored a hattrick for the second game in succession in Masandawana’s 6-0 demolition of Golden Arrows today, becoming the first player in a decade to score 20 league goals in one season in the South African top flight.

Mugeyi, who scored 22 goals for Bush Bucks in the 96/97 season, was convinced that no player this season would surpass the elusive 20 goal mark.

“I doubt very much that anyone will reach 20 goals this season, probably 18,” Mugeyi he told South African publication Kick Off.

“Seven games is too few games to score five goals. If they could only score 15 goals out of 23 matches well I think seven is not enough.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who can score five goals in seven matches, I doubt that.

“Looking from the outside it’s easy to say that five goals are nothing, you’d be surprised that out of these seven games they will probably score only one or two goals.

“This time of the season there are teams that are fighting relegation, teams are fighting to get into the top eight. Teams are fighting to win the championship, so it’s going to be very tough.

“You will find that the teams that are fighting relegation if they score then sit back and close shop.

“So it’s going to be difficult to score,” he added.