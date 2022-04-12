TUCHEL’s BERNABEU MISSION POSSIBLE…Chelsea coach still believes

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel believes knocking out Real Madrid from the Champions League at the Santiago Bernebeu tonight is a difficult mission but one which is not impossible.

The holders trail the record champions 1-3 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, where Karim Benzema’s hattrick was the difference.

Chelsea need to beat Los Blancos by at least two clear goals to entertain any chances of overturning last week’s deficit and Tuchel is optimistic it can be done.

“It’s always allowed to dream,” he told journalists ahead of tonight’s clash.

“It’s sometimes important to imagine things and to dream about it, but it will not shift the focus from the fact that we need to deliver and we need to be ready tonight.

“We will support our team and we will try hard. It’s worth trying. It’s the beauty of the game that everything is possible always. So we will arrive and try everything because it’s worth trying and from there we see and hopefully we have a match where belief grows within the match and by our actions.

“Hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream, but realistically we have to invest a lot and be on our very top level.”