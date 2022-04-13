Zemura offers update after suffering hamstring injury

Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura has offered a positive update on the injury he picked during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Sheffield United.

Zemura hobbled off during the closing stages of the game after he suffered a hamstring problem.

Taking to Twitter to offer an update on his fitness, Zemura wrote: “Feeling much better, thank you all for the messages and love.

“Grateful to be a part of this Cherries family.

“Will be working tirelessly to get back to help the lads achieve everything we set out to! Big final 7 to go. #UTC.”

Despite the positive update, Zemura could be set for a spell on the sidelines during the closing weeks of the campaign.

The other time the 22-year-old was forced out with an injury was early in this season. He spent over a month on the sidelines after suffering a leg injury in November.