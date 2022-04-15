Please trust me, I’m doing my best, Coventry pleads with Zimbabweans

Sports minister Kirsty Coventry has pleaded with Zimbabweans to trust her, as her administration seeks to find solutions to the problems rocking football in the country.

Zimbabwe is currently sanctioned by FIFA, after the world governing body cited ‘thirty party interference’ in the rumning of the game, due to the suspension of the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

But Coventry assured the nation that she is working flat out to restore sanity to the game.

“My appeal is that you trust me, I am asking for

your trust. There are things that are happening. I

want to promise the committee that at the end

of the day, I am not interested in politics,

otherwise I would be a politician,” the Minister said while appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on sport yesterday.

“I am not interested in the flexing of muscles;

people are there to do their jobs. My biggest interest and focus is the protection of athletes

because I, as an athlete, understand what they

have been going through, and it’s not okay. I don’t want my athletes to miss out on any games because it means opportunities for them

to put bread on their tables.

“So I want to assure you that I am doing everything in my power to make sure that there

is coming together, figuring out a mutual way

forward that is a win-win,” she added.