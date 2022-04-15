Sean Dyche sacked by Burnley after ten years in charge

Sean Dyche has been sacked as Burnley coach after spending the last ten years in charge at the club.

Dyche has been at the Turf Moor since 2012 and led the side to two promotions to the EPL. He was the league’s longest-reigning coach.

But after a string of poor results, theclub has decided to relieve him from his duties.

The Clarets have won four games this season, drawing eight and losing 14 of their 30 matches. They are sitting in the 18th place, four points from safety with eight games left to play.

Confirming Dyche’s departure, chairman Alan Pace said: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”