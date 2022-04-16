Young Warriors star undergoing trials at Blackburn Rovers

Young Warriors star Luther Munakandafa is undergoing trials at English Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

The youthful forward, who is currently attached at fifth side Notts County, played for Rovers U18s against Burnley on Wednesday. He was subbed off towards the end of the second half.

The teenager had another spell in the academy at Nottingham Forest when he was younger and also had a trial at Championship side Barnsley earlier this season.

Munakandafa has also represented Zimbabwe at youth levels and was part of the Young Warriors U17 team that featured at Cosafa tournament in 2020.