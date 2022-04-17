I left SuperSport a better coach: Kaitano Tembo

by Soccer24

Zimbabwean tactician Kaitano Tembo believes he left DStv Premiership side SuperSport United a better person and a better coach.

The former Warriors defender parted ways with the Pretoria-based outfit last week after 23 years, having been a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Tembo believes the journey at Matsatsantsa might have come to an end but it’s one he is very proud of.

“I leave this organization, a better coach and a better person, and feel prepared for the next chapter in my career,” Tembo said in a statement.

“SuperSport United has been my home and family for the past 23 years and I’m very proud of the personal and professional growth the club has afforded me,” he added.

