Uhuru Cup: Can Antonio live up to his Billing?

As Bill Antonio left home on Friday to join his teammates for the trip to Bulawayo for this year’s Uhuru Cup, the youngster’s body language said a lot about what he has become.

In the eyes of those who call the high-density suburb of Dzivarasekwa home, the former Prince Edward School pupil is just a boy in the neighbourhood but to the ‘7 Million’ DeMbare fans, he is a man capable of propelling the Harare giants to dizzy heights.

In his neighbourhood, it’s all about the Easter holiday but for the teenage sensation, its works as usual- he has to meet up with the rest of his DeMbare teammates for a trip to the City of kings.

“Did you carry your national ID?!” shouts his mother, to which the youngster replies: “Yes I have”.

He greets a friend who had stopped him and heads to find transport to the central business district.

The confidence he walks as he departs mirrors a footballer who is fully focused on the task at hand.

Dynamos take on arch-rivals Highlanders in the Independence Cup at Babourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The hefty price money presented by the two giants’ principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings isn’t the only stake- bragging rights too.

It will be the first time since he started donning the iconic blue and white shirt that the youngster plays in front of a large crowd, as Emagumeni is likely to pack to capacity.

If Antonio repeats the magic he has produced in the last few weeks and propels DeMbare over Bosso, one can only imagine what will become of the soft-spoken youngster.