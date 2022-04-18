Bosso, DeMbare fans unite as Sakunda oils Uhuru Cup

The stage is set, and Highlanders and Dynamos clash in what should be an intriguing Uhuru Cup final at Babourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Zimbabwe today marks 42 years of independence and the City of Kings plays host to the latest instalment of the Uhuru Cup.

Giant oil company Sakunda Holdings, the two teams’ principal sponsor, has set aside prize money of USD60 000 for the clash, with winners pocketing USD30 000 while the losers will get USD9000 for their efforts. The money will be shared equally among the players.

The remaining USD21 000 will be for individual accolades like the man of the match, and best goalkeeper, as well as bonuses for members of the two teams’ technical teams.

Unlike the previous Battle of Zimbabwe battles in Bulawayo, which are usually tense, the atmosphere in Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, was different heading into the encounter.

During the roadshows held in Nkulumane, Luveve and Cowdry Park yesterday, Bosso and DeMbare fans sang and danced and boarded the same vehicles in what experts described as ‘the spirit ideal for unity in Zimbabwean football.’

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.

Kick-off is at 14:00 live on ZTV.

Picture credit: Liberty Mugari