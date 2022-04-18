Highlanders edge Dynamos to clinch 2022 Independence Cup

Highlanders clinched the 2022 Independence Cup after edging Dynamos 1-0 in the final played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Monday.

Bosso cruised to glory courtesy of a second-half strike from Stanely Ngala. The victory saw them lifting the trophy for the eighth time.

The Glamour Boys tried to set an early pace, forcing their opponents to draw back in the opening moments. They created two successive chances through Tinashe Makanda but never brought any threat to the opposing goalkeeper.

Bosso only picked up towards the quarter-hour and started controlling the possession. They got their first real opportunity at the 36th-minute mark when Nqobizitha Masuku’s free-kick was tipped over by Timone Mvula.

The game went to the break with both teams tied at goalless.

Highlanders continued to dominate the play in the second half, and they broke the deadlock eight minutes from the restart through Ngala, who received a square pass from Washington Navaya.

The goal celebrations sparked crowd trouble at the Mpilo End, housing the Dynamos fans to force a five-minute stoppage.

Navaya followed up with a good opportunity moments later but could not double the advantage after Mvula denied him.

The Glamour Boys never showed any intent to come back into the game and were reduced to men after Shadreck Nyahwa received a straight red card for a dangerous high-boot on Navaya.

The scoreline remained the same, and Highlanders won the match 1-0.