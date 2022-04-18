Prize money for Independence Cup revealed as Sakunda chips in

The organisers of the 2022 Independence Cup final have revealed the prize money for the match.

The invitational game is part of the 42nd Independence Day celebrations and will feature traditional rivals Highlanders and Dynamos. The encounter will take place this afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be in attendance.

The participants will share a total of Z$10.5m, with the winners taking home Z$6m while the losing side get Z$4.5m.

Sakunda Holdings, who are the principal sponsors of the two teams, have set aside US$60,000 as the bonus package for both sides.

The winning squad will receive US$30 000 bonus, which will be shared equally among the players.

The losing finalists will get US$9 000, while the remaining balance will cover individual prizes, such as the Man of the Match, Top Goal Scorer and the Best Goalkeeper (for keeping a clean sheet), and the bonuses for members of the technical teams of both sides.