2023 Afcon Qualifiers draw: Everything you need to know

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will conduct the draw for the group stage of the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers this evening.

Here is everything you need to know.

Date, Venue and TV Details

The draw ceremony will happen at SuperSport Studios in Jo’burg. The action will be live on SuperSport TV at 19H30 CAT.

What happens to banned Zimbabwe and Kenya?

Zimbabwe and Kenya will not be drawn into the same group.

CAF included them in the qualifying draw, but the teams will only participate in the competition if they meet FIFA’s demands two weeks before the games begin. If the bans are not lifted on time, only three teams will be involved in their groups, with the top two progressing to the finals.

To avoid a situation where the groups will end with just two participants, both Zimbabwe and Kenya will not be drawn together.

Draw procedure

The first ball will be drawn from Pot 4 and will go to position A4. The procedure will be repeated for the remaining teams of Pot 4 who will go to positions B4, C4,D4, E4, F4, G4, H4, I4, J4,K4 & L4 according to the draw order.

The same procedure as above will be repeated for Pot 3, Pot 2 and finally Pot 1.

Seeding:

Hosts Ivory Coast will participate in the qualifiers, with the team guaranteed a spot in the finals regardless of its ranking in the group. Their matches and results will count in determining the qualification of the other teams from their group.

Zimbabwe are in Pot 3.

The winners and runners up of group automatically qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast in June 2023.

The seeding is based on the latest FIFA Rankings released on 31 March.

Pot 1

Senegal

Morocco

Nigeria

Egypt

Tunisia

Cameroon

Algeria

Mali

Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso

Ghana

DR Congo

Pot 2

South Africa

Cape Verde

Guinea

Gabon

Benin

Uganda

Zambia

Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Madagascar

Kenya

Sierra Leone

Pot 3

Namibia

Mauritania

Guinea-Bissau

Niger

Libya

Mozambique

Malawi

Togo

Zimbabwe

Gambia

Angola

Comoros

Pot 4

Tanzania

Central African Republic

Sudan

Rwanda

Burundi

Ethiopia

Eswatini

Lesotho

Botswana

Liberia

South Sudan

São Tomé and Príncipe