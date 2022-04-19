2023 Afcon Qualifiers draw: Everything you need to know

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will conduct the draw for the group stage of the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers this evening.
Here is everything you need to know.
Date, Venue and TV Details
The draw ceremony will happen at SuperSport Studios in Jo’burg. The action will be live on SuperSport TV at 19H30 CAT.
What happens to banned Zimbabwe and Kenya?
Zimbabwe and Kenya will not be drawn into the same group.
CAF included them in the qualifying draw, but the teams will only participate in the competition if they meet FIFA’s demands two weeks before the games begin. If the bans are not lifted on time, only three teams will be involved in their groups, with the top two progressing to the finals.
To avoid a situation where the groups will end with just two participants, both Zimbabwe and Kenya will not be drawn together.
Draw procedure
The first ball will be drawn from Pot 4 and will go to position A4. The procedure will be repeated for the remaining teams of Pot 4 who will go to positions B4, C4,D4, E4, F4, G4, H4, I4, J4,K4 & L4 according to the draw order.
The same procedure as above will be repeated for Pot 3, Pot 2 and finally Pot 1.
Seeding:
Hosts Ivory Coast will participate in the qualifiers, with the team guaranteed a spot in the finals regardless of its ranking in the group. Their matches and results will count in determining the qualification of the other teams from their group.
Zimbabwe are in Pot 3.
The winners and runners up of group automatically qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast in June 2023.
The seeding is based on the latest FIFA Rankings released on 31 March.
Pot 1
Senegal
Morocco
Nigeria
Egypt
Tunisia
Cameroon
Algeria
Mali
Ivory Coast
Burkina Faso
Ghana
DR Congo
Pot 2
South Africa
Cape Verde
Guinea
Gabon
Benin
Uganda
Zambia
Congo
Equatorial Guinea
Madagascar
Kenya
Sierra Leone
Pot 3
Namibia
Mauritania
Guinea-Bissau
Niger
Libya
Mozambique
Malawi
Togo
Zimbabwe
Gambia
Angola
Comoros
Pot 4
Tanzania
Central African Republic
Sudan
Rwanda
Burundi
Ethiopia
Eswatini
Lesotho
Botswana
Liberia
South Sudan
São Tomé and Príncipe