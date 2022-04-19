Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after death of son

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not play tonight against Liverpool after the passing of his baby boy.

Ronaldo posted confirmed that his baby passed away after his partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a twin girl.

Posting on their website, United said: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Manchester United will face at Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.