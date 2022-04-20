Is Nakamba Aston Villa’s missing puzzle?

Aston Villa have lost their last four games in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard’s charges, after the 0-4 defeat to Tottenham last weekend, are now just two places above the drop zone.

It was in the loss to Spurs that Zimbabwean star Marvellous Nakamba was named in the Claret and Blue’s match day squad for the first time since he suffered a knee injury against Liverpool back in December.

Villa fans were excited on social media when it was announced that the soft-spoken midfielder would be in the squad- they really miss him and believe his presence in the team’s engine room will result in better fortunes.

Up next for them is a trip to the King Power Stadium, where they face 2016 champions Leicester City and Nakamba is expected to start.

“Now one area where Tottenham brutally exposed Villa was that pocket between Villa’s centre-backs and midfield. Whether it was Eric Dier or Christian Romero pinging long, lofted balls upto Spurs’ front two, Villa simply couldn’t deal with it. With that, Nakamba will surely come into Gerrard’s thinking come Saturday,” wrote club correspondent Ashley Preece for the Birmingham Mail.

“The Zimbabwean has been back in full-training for around a month now and has been ticking away with some in-house games back at Bodymoor Heath. Nakamba’s steel and ability to sniff out danger could be a real asset for the remaining fixtures.”

Can the Warriors star be the trump card Gerrard needs to turn things around at Villa Park?