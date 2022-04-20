Now, what’s next?

At a time when others are wondering if its possible to qualify for Afcon 2023, Zimbabweans are wondering if its even possible to play the qualifiers in the first place.

The draw for the 34th edition of the continental spectacle slated for the Ivory Coast next year, was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, last night.

Zimbabwe was drawn in Group K, alongside Morocco, Liberia and South Africa.

That being said, the suspension imposed on Zimbabwe by FIFA for ‘third party interference’, has to be lifted by May 15 (two weeks before match day one), or the Warriors face expulsion.

The condition given by FIFA for the suspension to be lifted is simple – reinstate the suspended Felton Kamambo-led executive.

Kamambo and company were suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last year for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

They (the Kamambo-led executive) have pending cases in the courts, where they are accused of bribing their way into office in the last Zifa election back in December 2018.

The SRC insists that the entry point in solving the problems affecting Zimbabwean football for years, is having the Kamambo-led board suspended while a restructuring committee steers ZIFA out of the mud until the next poll.

The sports regulatory body appears not worried about whether or not Zimbabwe takes part in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers, they want a long term solution to the problems affecting Zimbabwean football.

How then Kamambo can be reinstated as per FIFA demands, under such circumstances, remains to be seen.

Warriors fans are not even excited about the possibility of the Limpopo derby against South Africa, because a lot has to change for Zimbabwe to take part in those qualifiers.