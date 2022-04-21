Afcon 2023 qualifiers: Warriors to start campaign at ‘home’

The country’s senior men national soccer team, the Warriors, will kick start their Afcon 2023 qualifying campaign with a date against Liberia at home.

Zimbabwe are in Group K in the road to the Ivory Coast, alongside neighbours South Africa, Liberia, and Morocco.

Should the Fifa ban imposed on Zimbabwe be lifted, the Warriors will host Liberia first during the May 3- June 14 international break.

They will play Liberia at home then travel to South Africa to face Bafana Bafana on match day 2 during the same period.

There is however uncertainty over whether or not Zimbabwe will play home games in the country, as currently, no stadium in the country is allowed by CAF to host international matches.