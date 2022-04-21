Hugo Broos speaks of Limpopo derby after Afcon draw

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes the games against Zimbabwe in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers won’t be easy despite Morocco being the strongest team in the group.

The two neighbours were drawn in Group K alongside Morocco and Liberia in the road to Côte d’Ivoire, having been in the same group in the World Cup qualifiers as well.

Reacting to the draw, Broos acknowledged that Morocco is the strongest team in the group, but insisted the Zimbabwe games will not be easy.

“If we want to be first in the group, we have to beat Morocco. We played against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers last year and we know them very well,” he told South African publication Times Live.

“Morocco are a tough team but this is the team we have to beat. We are better than a few months ago, and I think if we can beat them twice it will be very good for us.

“Liberia are a team I don’t know, and I don’t know their players, so it is up to us to look for videos of their recent matches. Maybe they are the weakest team in the group but it is always dangerous to underestimate an opponent.

“We are going to look at their last games and see how good they are but if we look at this group, Morocco are the best team and Zimbabwe are our neighbours. It is going to be very tough games. Liberia normally has to be the weakest team in our group,” he added.