‘Its a fair draw’

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare reckons the Afcon 2023 draw, in which Zimbabwe was placed in Group K alongside Morocco, South Africa and Liberia, is a fair one.

The Warriors were initially set to be excluded from the draw for the 34th addition of the continental showpiece slated for next year in the Ivory Coast due to the suspension imposed on Zimbabwean football by Fifa, but CAF gave a lifeline, which ordered the ban to lifted by May 15.

Reacting to the draw, Mpandare said qualification for the finals is an achievable task.

“It’s a draw that needs us to prepare very well and make sure we have all our best players available. We played South Affica recently and we were missing the bulk of our foreign based players,” he told Soccer24.

“With Liberia, they are bad travellers but difficult to beat at their home ground. Then Morroco, we just need to beat them at home in fact if we win all our home games and get a point away we good to go thru,” he added.

CAF banned all stadiums in Zimbabwe from hosting international matches due to lack of set international standards and Mpandare believes if that doesn’t’ change, it will certainly affect how the team fares in the qualifiers.

“The challenge is with our home ground. If we play our home games away then it will be difficult to go thru. Otherwise it’s a fair draw,” he said.