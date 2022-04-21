Kuda Mahachi facing uncertain future at SuperSport United

Kuda Mahachi will reportedly leave SuperSport United upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

According to a Kickoff.com, the club will not take the option of renewing the deal as they want to trim their squad and reduce their salary bill.

Mahachi, 28, joined SuperSport United from Orlando Pirates in 2019 but has of late struggled to get game time.

The Zimbabwe international has nine appearances this season, and he last played for United on 15 February in the 2-1 loss against Maritzburg United.

Meanwhile, another player on the way out at the Pretoria-based outfit, is 32-year-old defender Buhle Mkhwanazi, who refuses to get a Covid-19 vaccination, which is against the club’s policy. He has not played this season.