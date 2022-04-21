Munetsi steers Reims victory over Lille

Marshall Munetsi scored his fourth goal of the season in Stade de Reims’ 3-1 against Lille on Wednesday.

The midfielder opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, but Lille came back in the 57th with a rocket shot by Renato Sanches.

The hosts then secured a late winner courtesy of a 92nd-minute goal by Yunis Abdelhamid.

Munetsi, who is primarily used as a central midfielder, was also directly involved in a goal against the same side in the return fixture when he assisted Reims’ consolation in the 2-1 loss.

His tally also includes a brace scored in February versus Bordeaux and another goal against FC Metz.