Official: Man Utd appoint Erik Ten Hag as new coach

Manchester United have officially announced Erik Ten Hag as their new head coach.

The Dutch will be with the club from the end of the season until June 2025 with an option to extend for a year.

He will begin his tenure at Old Trafford in the summer.

Speaking after his appointment, Ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

