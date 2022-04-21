Warriors set to host Afcon qualifiers on foreign soil, identifies neutral venue

The Warriors could be forced to host their home games in the 2023 Afcon Afcon Qualifiers on foreign soil as the Confederation of African Football is set to upheld the ban on all local stadiums.

The National Sports Stadium, which hosted the national team’s previous matches, had its temporary approval expired in November after the final World Cup Qualifier against Ethiopia.

The Harare venue still has red flags in several areas that require attention for it to meet required standards.

ZIFA has just a week to submit the national team’s home venue for the qualifiers but with no suitable facilities to host the matches in the country, the association is now considering moving the games elsewhere.

The FA has already approached its Zambian counterparts to use one of their stadiums.

ZIFA is considering to use Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, which is about 317km north of the capital city Lusaka.

The Warriors were drawn into Group K alongside Morocco, Liberia and COSAFA rivals South Africa.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will only participate in the qualifiers if they meet FIFA’s demands at least two weeks before the games begin. The country is banned from international football due government interference.

If the ban is not lifted on time, the national side will be eliminated from the competition, leaving South Africa, Morocco and Liberia in Group K.