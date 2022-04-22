2 months later, homeless and helpless Aluvah still stuck in Cameroon

Warriors cheerleader Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata is reportedly still stuck in Yaounde, Cameroon, two months after the Afcon 2021 finals ended.

Soccer24 exlclusively reported in February that the lanky fan was facing arrest, after failing to settle hotel bills at Arena Hotel in Yaounde.

Sports News Africa, a publication which covers African sport, is now reporting that Zhakata is stranded in Cameroon, where is homeless, helpless and in ‘precarious health’.

“I’m exhausted. I’m getting depressed. God only knows if I will return to my country alive,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

“The situation is very difficult. I feel my strength failing me. I pray every day to be able to go home,” he added.

Aluvah travelled to Cameroon to cheer the Warriors at Afcon 2021 but chose to remain behind to watch the rest of the tournament after Norman Mapeza’s charges were eliminated.

He was supposed to return home on February 2, but only learnt upon arrival at the airport that a penalty of €387 had to be paid first before he could be allowed to leave.

He is now owing Arena Hotel a €1500 in total, after his unpaid bill accumulated interest.