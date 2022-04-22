Darikwa’s Wigan Athletic just two games away from championship glory

Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa’s Wigan Athletic side is just six points away from winning promotion to the English Championship.

The Latics are five points clear at top of the League One table with just three games left. They are ahead of Rotherham and MK Dons, who are both on 83 points.

Wigan stretched their lead on Tuesday with a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town, while their title rivals suffered defeats.

The table-toppers will face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday before clashing with Portsmouth in the penultimate round next Tuesday. They will wrap up their season on 30 April against Shrewsbury.

Showed our character to leave with something 💪🏽, 3 more @LaticsOfficial pic.twitter.com/17t4sJnZYJ — Tendayi Darikwa (@TendayiDarikwa) April 20, 2022

Darikwa, who is the team captain, has played a pivotal role in his team’s quest to win the promotion this term. He has only missed three games in the league this season.