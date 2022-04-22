Reinstate Kamambo, FIFA tells ZIFA councillors ahead of EGM

FIFA has reminded the ZIFA councillors that the only way the suspension imposed on Zimbabwe can be lifted, if is the Felton Kamambo-led executive is reinstated.

The councillors are set for tomorrow’s crucial Emergency General Meeting, which could lead to the recalling of the Kamambo-led board, which was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last November.

But 24 hours before the indaba, which will be held in the capital tomorrow, the world governing body has reminded the councillors that the only way the suspension can be lifted, is if Kamambo is reinstated.

“We refer to the aforementioned EGM notice. As discussed in the past weeks, it is important that in the context of the aforementioned EGM, the ZIFA members and delegates understand fully the decision of FIFA Council taken on 24 February 2022 (as attached hereto),” FIFA said in a statement.

“Especially, they shall be reminded of the cumulative conditions imposed by FIFA Council in order for the ZIFA suspension to be lifted, including

“confirmation to FIFA that ZIFA and its management led by President Kamambo and GS Mamutse is back under their full and unconditional control.

“We trust this is of help and wish you a nice day.”