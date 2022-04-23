All set for ZIFA councillors EGM

The ZIFA Extradionary General Meeting will go ahead today, despite efforts by the suspended Felton Kamambo-led executive, to have it nullified by FIFA.

The watershed indaba will be held in the capital this morning.

40 councillors will attend the meeting, and the expected outcome is the recalling of the Kamambo-led executive.

The councillors are not happy with how the game has been administered and admitted that they ‘slept on duty then the SRC acted.’

Kamambo tried in vain influence FIFA to stop the meeting but the councillors insist the world governing body never declared the indaba unlawful.