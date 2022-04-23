Bosso coach Mpofu wary of FC Platinum

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu has admitted the tricky challenge that lies ahead in their trip to Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso will face FC Platinum in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 12 at 3 pm CAT.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mpofu wants his charges to build from the Independence Cup victory over Dynamos.

The gaffer said: “We are focused on FC Platinum and will take them seriously, we cannot undermine them.

“They are a big club because they have won almost everything on offer in Zimbabwe. The game is not going to be an easy one, but I would like to carry the same attitude that we had against Dynamos and make sure we get the result.”

Mpofu added: “We know they like passing the ball around and they’ve some energetic youngsters and my hope is that if we can have the attitude we had last week against Dynamos, we can get that win.”