Huge boost for Warriors ahead of Afcon Qualifiers

The Warriors have received a huge boost ahead of the Afcon Qualifiers in June if the FIFA ban on Zimbabwe football is lifted.

The national team will likely have Jordan Zemura available for selection after he showed progress in his recovery from an injury.

Zemura suffered a hamstring problem two weeks ago in the later stages of the goalless draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It had been first feared that the fullback would miss the rest of the campaign, but initial scans came back better than expected.

Bournemouth coach Scott Parker gave a positive update on the player, revealing that he is closing in on a return to fitness.

The gaffer said: “The only two that are not available are Zemura and Kieffer Moore.

“Both are progressing really well and will hopefully be back within a week or 10 days, both of those players. Everyone else is in a good place.”

The Warriors, meanwhile, will face Liberia at home in their first encounter of the Afcon Qualifiers Group K.