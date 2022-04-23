Nakamba marks his return from injury with cameo appearance at Leicester

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba marked his return from a long lay-off with a cameo appearance in the goalless draw at Leicester City on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean spent four months on the sidelines due to a knee injury suffered in December and missed fifteen games.

The 28-year-old tore his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and had to undergo surgery to treat it.

After recovering, Nakamba was included in the Villa matchday squad in the previous round against Tottenham but did not feature. He was introduced in the added time at King Power and appeared on the pitch for two minutes before the referee blew the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the goalless result ended Villa’s four-match losing run in the league.