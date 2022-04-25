Nakamba makes open admission about his long-term injury lay-off

Marvelous Nakamba has admitted that he endured a frustrating time on the sidelines while nursing a knee injury suffered in December.

The midfielder tore his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and had to undergo surgery to treat it. He spent four months out and returned to action early in the month.

After recovering, the 28-year-old was included in the Villa matchday squad in the previous round against Tottenham but did not feature. He was introduced in the added time against Leicester City on Saturday and appeared on the pitch for two minutes before the referee blew the final whistle.

Reflecting on his journey to recovery, Nakamba told Aston Villa TV:

“First of all, it was frustrating to be injured and to be watching, but I was supporting the boys, I was there supporting them at the home games and a few away games.

“I was also involved with everyone in the dressing room. I have felt the support of the last four months, while I was injured, everyone from inside the club, players, technical staff, everyone inside.”

He added: “I was very pleased to be back and see the fans supporting us all the way from the start until the end. It’s good, and I think they always push every player like every time, whether we play home or away, the Villans are always loud.”