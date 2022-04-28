Barcelona to leave Nou Camp as home ground

Barcelona have confirmed that the club will move to a different home venue for one year to allow redevelopment at Nou Camp.

The planned works will begin in June this year after receiving a permit from the Barcelona City Council to start work. The project will involve expansion of the sitting capacity from 99,000 to 110,000 spectators and refurbishment of the club store and museum at the stadium.

The first stage will focus on the first and second tier, technology, the environs of the stadium, and exterior urbanisation.

The demolition of the third tier will happen in 2023 after the first stage to ensure that the stadium can operate at virtually full capacity next season.

During the 2023-24 season, after the demolition, Barca will play their games at 61,000 capacity Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The municipal facility hosted the opening ceremonies of the 1992 Summer Olympics and was home to Barcelona’s cross town rival Espanyol for several years.

In the 2024/25 season, work will continue in the Camp Nou, but games can also be played there, albeit with the capacity reduced by approximately 50%. The work would be completed during the 2025/26 season.

The Camp Nou redevelopment is expected to cost Barca €1.5bn ($1.74bn) and the club is in talks with investment bank Goldman Sachs to finance the project.