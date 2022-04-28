Manondo, Chintulu leading scoring chart of CLPSL

by Soccer24

Caps United’s William Manondo and Nyasha Chintulu of Manica Diamonds are leading the scoring chart after matchday 12 of the Castle Lager Premiership.

The two forwards have nine goals each, with Manondo hitting a hattrick in the Green Machine’s 6-0 win over WhaWha in March.

Brian Muza Chicken Inn comes in third with seven goal hile WhaWha’s Jayden Barake has six in forth place.

Here are the leading scorers:

NAMECLUBGOALS
William ManondoCAPS Unite9
Nyasha ChintuliManica Diamonds9
Brian MuzaChicken Inn7
Jayden BarakeWhaWha6
Rodwell ChinyengetereCAPS United5
Nqobizitha MasukuHighlanders5
Llyod KatongomaraManica Diamonds5
Emmanuel PagaDynamos5

