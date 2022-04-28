Manondo, Chintulu leading scoring chart of CLPSL

Caps United’s William Manondo and Nyasha Chintulu of Manica Diamonds are leading the scoring chart after matchday 12 of the Castle Lager Premiership.

The two forwards have nine goals each, with Manondo hitting a hattrick in the Green Machine’s 6-0 win over WhaWha in March.

Brian Muza Chicken Inn comes in third with seven goal hile WhaWha’s Jayden Barake has six in forth place.

Here are the leading scorers:

NAME CLUB GOALS William Manondo CAPS Unite 9 Nyasha Chintuli Manica Diamonds 9 Brian Muza Chicken Inn 7 Jayden Barake WhaWha 6 Rodwell Chinyengetere CAPS United 5 Nqobizitha Masuku Highlanders 5 Llyod Katongomara Manica Diamonds 5 Emmanuel Paga Dynamos 5