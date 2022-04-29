Zemura back in training, expected to feature tomorrow

Jordan Zemura has returned to training and could feature in Bournemouth’s fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Zemura suffered a hamstring problem three weeks ago in the later stages of the goalless draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It had been first feared that the fullback would miss the rest of the campaign, but initial scans came back better than expected.

“JZ (Jordan Zemura) has been back on the grass for a couple of days as well. So he can come into into play for the weekend.

“But other than that, everyone else was OK and came through the Swansea game fine.”

The match will kick off 4 pm CAT.