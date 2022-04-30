Antonio basking in playing for DeMbare glory

Dynamos winger Bill Antonio says sometimes he still pinches himself to make sure the reality that he plays for the Glamour Boys is not just a dream.

The 18-year’s rise to stardom in the blue half of the capital has been remarkable — from being just a Prince Edward School pupil, to one of the best players not only at DeMbare, but in the Premier Soccer League, within a very short period of time.

“Sometimes it feels like a dream, that I will one day wake up and realise it was just a dream. Playing for first team,traveling with the team and playing alongside people like Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira,” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

“I am enjoying every moment of being a Glamour Boy,” he added.