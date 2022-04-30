Football super agent Mino Raiola dies, family issues statement

Mino Raiola, the agent who represented some of football’s most high-profile players, has died at the age of 54.

A statement from his family released today said: “In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

“Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.”

Raiola made his name working on transfers for players such as Dennis Bergkamp and Pavel Nedved and later established himself as one of football’s most notable intermediaries.

Other high profile clients include Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.