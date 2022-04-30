Official: List of candidates to replace Phillip Chiyangwa as COSAFA boss

COSAFA has confirmed the list of candidates who are standing for election at the General Assembly to be hosted by the Government and Football Association of Namibia on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Phillip Chiyangwa will not seek a second term in office and announced his retirement from football administration last year.

Chiyangwa was elected in December 2016 unopposed to replace Suketu Patel, who decided not to stand for another term.

The Harare businessman’s football administration career started in 2015 when he replaced Cuthbert Dube as the ZIFA president. He served one term before he lost the next election to Felton Kamambo.

According to COSAFA, a total of ten nominations were received before the closing deadline of April 11, 2022.

Angola’s Artur Almeida de Silva and Said Ali Said Athouman of Comoros will go unopposed in presidential and vice-presidential polls, respectively.

No Zimbabwean official will take part in the coming elections.

Candidates for the COSAFA Elections.

Position of President:

Mr Artur Almeida de Silva (Angola)

Position of Vice-President:

Mr Said Ali Said Athouman (Comoros)

Ordinary EXCO Members:

Mr Timothy Shongwe (Eswatini)

Mr Khiba Mohoanyane (Lesotho)

Mr Victorien Andrianony (Madagascar)

Mr Walter Nyamilandu Manda (Malawi)

Mr Faizal Sidat (Mozambique)

Ms Solandranja Mahamatova (Madagascar)

Ms Anastasia Tsichlas (South Africa)

Ms Brenda Kunda (Zambia)

There are five Ordinary Member positions – at least one of whom must be a woman – that will be contested by the eight candidates in this category.