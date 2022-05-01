CAPS United lose to Bullets as Highlanders, Chicken Inn share spoils in Byo Derby

CAPS United suffered their second successive defeat ]after losing 2-0 to Cranborne Bullets on Sunday.

The Green Machine’s outing was marred by a player strike, causing a 45-minute delay to the game.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges were refusing to play the game in protest of their unpaid April salaries and outstanding winning bonuses. The players did not meet at the team hotel and instead grouped at a different location.

They only arrived at the National Sports Stadium with private vehicles thirty minutes after the scheduled kick-off and did not hold a warm-up session.

The chaos seemed to have affected their game plan, and United found themselves trailing on minute 25 after Brian Muzondiwa hit the back of the net from inside the box.

Bullets doubled their lead a minute into the second half through Muzondiwa, who completed his brace.

The scoreline remained unchanged, with the visitors getting maximum points.

Elsewhere, Highlanders and Chicken Inn shared the spoils in the Bulawayo Derby played at the Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso opened the scoring through Godfrey Makaruse, who tapped home in the 21st minute.

Brian Muza then cancelled out the lead in the 76th minute as the game ended in a stalemate.

In Mutare, Manica Diamonds edged ZPC Kariba 1-0.