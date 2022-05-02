Bosso, Chicken Inn coaches not with referee performances in Bulawayo Derby

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu and his Chicken Inn counterpart Joey Antipas expressed their concerns over how the officials who handled their game on Sunday.

The two teams met in the Bulawayo Derby and played to a 1-1 draw.

Bosso opened the scoring through Godfrey Makaruse, who tapped home in the 21st minute.

Brian Muza then cancelled out the lead in the 76th minute as the game ended in a stalemate.

Speaking after the match, Mpofu was not convinced by the referee’s performance.

“These are big games which need big match officials. The free-kick given to Chicken Inn was a soft one and it led to a goal,” the Bosso gaffer said.

Antipas echoed the same sentiments and blamed the referee for failing to control the players.

He said: “I thought the referee could have controlled the game better by flashing cards to culprits that were hitting each other.”