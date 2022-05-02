Bournemouth boss commends Zemura attitude

Bournemouth coach Scott Parker has commended Jordan Zemura’s attitude and admitted that the defender has had a successful campaign this season.

The Zimbabwean international recently recovered from a hamstring problem and went straight to the first XI. He played the full 90 as Cherries defeated play-off hopefuls Blackburn 3-0 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has made 31 league appearances this term.

“The work they (the players) have done, the commitment they have shown me on a daily basis gives me that faith and gives me that ability to be able to do that really,” Parker told Bournemouth Echo newspaper.

“Jordan (Zemura) probably epitomises that.

“A young boy who has had an extraordinary season compared with where he was at the start of this season to now – he has been a vital part of that really.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he plays and performs the way he did.”